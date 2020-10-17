Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 128,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 238,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.