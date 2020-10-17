Wells Fargo & Company Raises Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $64.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGR. BofA Securities lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,861,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in Avangrid by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Avangrid by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.