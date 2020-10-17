West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of WST stock opened at $292.06 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $303.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.88 and its 200 day moving average is $232.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 573,372 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 416.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,597,000 after purchasing an additional 432,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,319,000 after acquiring an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

