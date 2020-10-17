Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74, Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.