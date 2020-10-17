WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.
About WH Smith
