WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Get WH Smith alerts:

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2019, it operated 1,019 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.