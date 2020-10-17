Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wheaton’s current year earnings estimates have undergone upward revisions lately. The company’s estimated attributable production is now projected between 655,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (“GEO"s) and 685,000 GEOs for 2020. It expects mining operations to continue through the remainder of the year without any major interruptions. The company’s long-term production forecast remains unchanged at 750,000 GEOs per year on average between 2020 and 2024. Wheaton's mine expansion activities, strong cash position, operating cash flows along with available credit capacity provide scope for investments to acquire additional accretive precious metals. Moreover, Wheaton’s focus on lowering debt levels, growing its high-quality portfolio of assets as well as a bullish precious metals markets will drive growth.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

