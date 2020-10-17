WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTBDY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

WTBDY stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

