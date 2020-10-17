WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTBDY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

WTBDY stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

