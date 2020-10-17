Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.14. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. Research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post -0.0204781 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCP. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,363,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61. Insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

