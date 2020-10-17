William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.62.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,143.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,090 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

