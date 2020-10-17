Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 million, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $72.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

