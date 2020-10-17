Winmark Co. (WINA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 1st

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Winmark has raised its dividend by 143.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of WINA stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. Winmark has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $613.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Winmark news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,620.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,375.00. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.