WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.91.

WNS stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after acquiring an additional 650,148 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,933,000 after buying an additional 414,514 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 71.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 815,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,959 shares in the last quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd grew its stake in WNS by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 2,136,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,468,000 after purchasing an additional 335,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in WNS by 55.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 767,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

