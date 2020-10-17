WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.91.

NYSE:WNS opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. WNS’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

