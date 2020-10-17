WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. WNS updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.33-2.48 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.33-2.48 EPS.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.91.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

