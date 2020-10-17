Wolford AG (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Wolford AG (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of WLFDY stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Wolford has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.68.
Wolford Company Profile
