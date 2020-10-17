Wolford AG (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Wolford AG (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of WLFDY stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Wolford has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Get Wolford alerts:

Wolford Company Profile

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, stay-ups, knee-highs, leggings, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wolford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.