Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells $2,043,900.00 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.10, for a total value of $2,043,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Bozzini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00.

WDAY opened at $229.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

