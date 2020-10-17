Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Colliers Secur. downgraded Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 10,869 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $259,225.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,782.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,163.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,646. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $278,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $416,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,264,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.