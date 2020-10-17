Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Get Worldline alerts:

WWLNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. Worldline has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $91.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.