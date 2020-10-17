Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “
WWLNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
