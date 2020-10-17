WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $7.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPX. Truist upgraded WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.19.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. WPX Energy has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.41.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705,523 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040,672 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,817,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,876,000 after acquiring an additional 417,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,074 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.