Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WYNMF. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wynn Macau from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Macau from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Macau has an average rating of Hold.

WYNMF opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.66. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

