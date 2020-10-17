XP (NYSE:XP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.78.

XP stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. XP has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the second quarter worth about $680,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in XP in the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in XP in the second quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in XP by 135.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 267,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 153,890 shares during the period.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

