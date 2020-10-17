XP (NYSE:XP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

XP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded XP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut XP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of XP stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22. XP has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in XP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in XP in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in XP by 136.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XP in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in XP in the first quarter valued at about $358,000.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

