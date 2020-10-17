XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.47.

XPO stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 70,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

