Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACSG) Trading Down 1.3%

Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACSG) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

