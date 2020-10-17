Xylem Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

Xylem has raised its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of XYL opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $93.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

