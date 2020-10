YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

