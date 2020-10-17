Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AUY. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 47.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

