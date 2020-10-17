Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

