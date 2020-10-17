Zacks: Analysts Expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE OGE opened at $31.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $97,178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 493,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 289,808 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OGE Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after acquiring an additional 223,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 327,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 221,261 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

