Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAN.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

GAN stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

