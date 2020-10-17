Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Movado Group by 5,592.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Movado Group by 108.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

MOV stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $254.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.67. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

