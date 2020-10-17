Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Technology is benefitting from its diversified product portfolio, which is showing resilience amid coronavirus-induced macroeconomic weakness. Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions, proliferation of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies along with higher spend on software will likely drive the top line in the long haul. Furthermore, upbeat guidance for fiscal 2021 driven by strong pipeline of its Asset Performance Management and Aspen Mtell suite bode well. However, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions and major oil industry downturn amid steep drop in oil prices are an overhang. A highly leveraged balance sheet along with stiff competition in the asset optimization software market is another headwind. Notably, shares of Aspen have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

