Zacks Investment Research Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.38 million, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 11,500 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic purchased 10,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 227,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in City Office REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 512,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

