Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $192.31 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.70. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fluent by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fluent by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

