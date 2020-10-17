Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.17.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,710.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

