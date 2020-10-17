Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of The Carlyle Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of CG stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,666,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,980,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,498,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,733,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

