Zacks Investment Research Lowers ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

ALXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.99). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

