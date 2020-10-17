Zacks Investment Research Lowers ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.57 and a beta of 2.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $74,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 358,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,493,013 shares of company stock worth $21,315,602 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

