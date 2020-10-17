Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.98.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $481.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 75,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

