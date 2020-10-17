Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCRN. BofA Securities started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $277.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.