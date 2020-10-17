Zacks Investment Research Lowers i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IIIV. BTIG Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.70 million, a PE ratio of -500.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,616,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

