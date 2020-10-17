Zacks Investment Research Lowers ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.33.

ICUI opened at $199.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average of $193.12. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $152.81 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,976.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,067 shares of company stock worth $4,716,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

