Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Stoecker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

