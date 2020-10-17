Zacks Investment Research Lowers KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.57.

KAR opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.52. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,831,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,377,000 after buying an additional 184,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,508,000 after buying an additional 821,393 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,704,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 279,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 297,793 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

