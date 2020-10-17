Zacks Investment Research Lowers KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOPKY. ValuEngine raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ABN Amro raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

