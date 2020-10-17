Zacks Investment Research Lowers Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $1.44.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 225.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

