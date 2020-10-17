Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SUI. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.43.

Shares of SUI opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

