Zacks Investment Research Lowers thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.