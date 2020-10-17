Zacks Investment Research Lowers TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $404.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. TriState Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.43.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,718.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 35.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 8.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.