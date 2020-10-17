Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

ARES opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 44,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $1,739,565.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $1,157,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979,287 shares of company stock valued at $39,371,913. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

